Nathanaël Berthon claimed a pair of DHL Pole Positions at WTCR Race of Slovakia by topping both Q1 and the Q3 shoot-out in qualifying at Slovakia Ring.

Berthon was fastest in the 20-minute Q1 session to secure the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 and the first points of the weekend. The other points scorers were Nicky Catsburg, who banked a brilliant late lap to jump up to second fastest in his Hyundai, Jean-Karl Vernay’s Alfa Romeo in third, Gilles Magnus’s Audi in fourth and Garbriele Tarquini in fifth.



