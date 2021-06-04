Néstor Girolami topped qualifying for the second year in a row on the Nürburgring Nordschleife as the Argentinian made the most of dry conditions to claim pole position for Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany.

Young talent Attila Tassi set the pace on the first lap around the mammoth 25.378km circuit, managing a time of 8m59.285s in his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, with Esteban Guerrieri and Girolami making it three Hondas in the top four. Home hero Luca Engstler broke up the order with the third fastest time in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Girolami hit the top after the second laps as he set an impressive time of 8m54.791s, which was 0.780s faster than the next best, Jean-Karl Vernay in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team entry. Guerrieri was now third fasest, but Tassi dropped down the order after a messy lap that included a big moment at Hatzenbach. But the 21-year-old certainly entertained as drifted his Goodyear-equipped Honda through the turns.



Vernay gave his all to snatch pole position on his third lap but failed to improve, ensuring Girolami’s second lap was enough to remain on top.



More to follow.

