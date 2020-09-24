Néstor Girolami closed the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points gap to Goodyear#FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher by topping the twilight qualifying action at WTCR Race of Germany, in a 40-minute session that ended in near-darkness on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Girolami slashed the points gap to just five in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR after a final lap that pushed him to the top of times and put him on the DHL Pole Position for Race 2. His time of 8m51.802s was 1.163s faster than Ehrlacher’s best, after the Frenchman missed out on a final attempt by failing to pass the start line before the chequered flag was waved.



More to follow.