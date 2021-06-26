Esteban Guerrieri was fastest in a tight qualifying session at WTCR Race of Portugal to head a Honda 1-2-3 at a hot Circuito do Estoril.

The Argentine beat ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mates Tiago Monteiro and Néstor Girolami to claim pole position for Race 2 in his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



More to follow.

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: 0.9s covers top 16 as Björk sets pace 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Five brands in top 10 as Urrutia sets pace in Lynk & Co 5 HOURS AGO