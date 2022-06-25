Gilles Magnus stormed to a superb Race 1 pole position at WTCR Race of Spain by beating Nathanaël Berthon to the fastest time in a thrilling Q3 shootout at MotorLand Aragón.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
Ma secures WTCR pole position for reverse-grid Race 2
The post WTCR Qualifying flash: Magnus pips Berthon to snatch Race 1 pole position appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Ehrlacher fastest at the finish
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Huff sets the pace from Björk
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad