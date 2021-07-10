Frédéric Vervisch put in fantastic final lap of qualifying in WTCR Race of Spain to bump Thed Björk from the Race 2 pole position at a roasting hot MotorLand Aragón.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS was the last to run in the Q3 top-five shootout and did just enough to knock Björk’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co – by 0.21s.



“For me it was a really good lap,” said Vervisch. “We put it together in the right moment. It’s been a difficult start to the season, but now we are back in the game. The Comtoyou guys have been non-stop. For the race it will be difficult but we have the pace for pole so we have the speed to win. We have the pace to score many points.”



More to follow.

