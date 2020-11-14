The Cyan Performance driver battled it out with Jean-Karl Vernay to take the DHL Pole Position for Race 1, and just managed to come out on top – by just 0.006s.



Home hero Mikel Azcona kept up his great form in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición to go third fastest in the 20-minute session, ahead of Cyan Racing’s Yvan Muller and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher, whose fifth fastest time adds a point to his WTCR title lead.



Ehrlacher is now 27 points ahead of Esteban Guerrieri whose ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR failed to make the top 12 to progress to Q2. The Argentinian was down in P18 after his brake problems in free practice, which is a big blow to his WTCR title hopes.



Others to miss out on Q2 included Tom Coronel’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS in P13, Attila Tassi (Honda), Luca Engstler (Hyundai) and Tiago Monteiro (Honda).



Race 1 for WTCR Race of Aragón takes place on Sunday morning at 09.15h local time.