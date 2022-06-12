Mikel Azcona scored his first victory of the season in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary as he led all the way from pole position at the Hungaroring.
The Spaniard made a strong start in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse entry, built a gap and clinched an impressive first win in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR. The victory has made him the new WTCR Goodyear #Followtheleader.
King of WTCR Yann Erhlacher, who started third on the grid, pounced on a small mistake from Nathanaël Berthon on the penultimate lap to snatch second place.
More to follow.
King of WTCR Yann Erhlacher, who started third on the grid, pounced on a small mistake from Nathanaël Berthon on the penultimate lap to snatch second place.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
The day ahead at WTCR Race of Hungary
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Azcona heads Ehrlacher and Berthon appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Girolami turns defender at WTCR Race of Hungary
WTCR
Nagy puts his faith in Zengo’s “mega” WTCR mechanics
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad