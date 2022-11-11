Mikel Azcona stroked to his fourth victory of the season by dominating Race 1 at WTCR Race of Bahrain to lead BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz to a 1-2 on the Bahrain International Circuit.
Goodyear #Followtheleader Azcona stretched his advantage over nearest rival Néstor Girolami to a provisional 53 points, as the the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Honda Civic TCR lost out to Nathanaël Berthon’s Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS for third.
