Nathanaël Berthon converted pole position to score his second win of the season in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver kept Norbert Michelisz’s BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR at bay throughout the race to close in on Néstor Girolami’s second place in the WTCR drivers’ standings.

More to follow.
