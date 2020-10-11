Nathanaël Berthon scored his first victory in the FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup despite losing the lead from the DHL Pole Position in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Slovakia.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS spent the first two corners of the race running side by side with fellow front row starter Nicky Catsburg, before the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR took the lead at Turn 3. But Catsburg soon started to struggle and Berthon swept into the lead on lap three to claim his victory.



More to follow.