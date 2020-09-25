The Argentine started on the front row in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR alongside DHL Pole Position man Muller, and pressured the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR hard from the safety car start.



Then at the Aremberg right-hander Guerrieri made a brave move for the lead on the outside line, on a slippery track surface. The pair rubbed doors through the turn, but Goodyear-shod Guerrieri had the inside line for the following left hander and was through.



Guerrieri opened up a convincing lead to win the three-lap encounter on the 25.378-kilometre track ahead of a Lynk & Co two-three-four, as Muller headed his nephew, Goodyear#FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher and Thed Björk.



More to follow.