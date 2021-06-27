King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher scored his first victory of 2021 after beating pole position starter Gabriele Tarquini off the line in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal at the Circuito do Estoril.
The Cyan Racing driver headed a Lynk & Co 1-2-3 ahead of uncle Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia after Tarquini was forced out by tyre damage.
Tiago Monteiro finished fourth in his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR to become the new Goodyear #Followtheleader after title rivals Jean-Karl Vernay and Néstor Girolami failed to finish.
More to follow.
Tiago Monteiro finished fourth in his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR to become the new Goodyear #Followtheleader after title rivals Jean-Karl Vernay and Néstor Girolami failed to finish.
More to follow.
WTCR
Magnus extends WTCR Trophy but wants more
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Ehrlacher heads Lynk & Co 1-2-3 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Tarquini leaves it late to grab reverse-grid WTCR pole
WTCR
Sunday at WTCR Race of Portugal