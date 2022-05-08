Néstor Girolami led Esteban Guerrieri to an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team 1-2 in Race 1 of WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, as the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season kicked into life around the streets of Circuit de Pau-Ville.

Pole position starter Girolami and Guerrieri made a clean getaway from the front row in their Honda Civic TCRs to head the field all the way, with local hero Yvan Muller completing the podium in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR WTCR Race 2 flash: Azcona wins after Michelisz and Tassi clash 2 HOURS AGO

Pau Girolami leads Guerrieri in a Münnich Motorsport 1-2 in Pau-Ville 5 HOURS AGO