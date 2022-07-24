Néstor Girolami headed Mikel Azcona to win Race 1 of WTCR Race of Italy in an incident-packed encounter at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.
The victory marks a second of the season for Girolami in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic TCR, as Goodyear #Followtheleader Azcona extended his advantage at the top of the standings.

More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR title contender Huff reveals Qualifying struggles
3 HOURS AGO
The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Girolami beats Azcona at Vallelunga appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
The day ahead at WTCR Race of Italy
6 HOURS AGO
WTCR
WTCR polesitter Girolami the Trincea Hero Trophy winner
12 HOURS AGO