Néstor Girolami headed Esteban Guerrieri for an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport 1-2 to score his first victory of the year in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic as the FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup made an eventful debut at Autodrom Most.

Girolami, the ninth winner from nine WTCR races this season, started second on the partially reversed grid, survived trouble at Turn 1 and then lead all the way as Guerreri’s sister Honda Civic Type R TCR held of Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher throughout the 15-lap race to claim second.



More to follow.

