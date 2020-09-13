Néstor Girolami scored a convincing victory as the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup sparked into life at WTCR Race of Belgium, the Argentine leading the reverse-grid Race 1 all the way at Zolder.

Girolami started from the DHL Pole Position in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR and worked hard on Goodyear’s new WTCR tyres to keep ahead of Thed Björk whose Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR chased him throughout the 13 laps.



More to follow.