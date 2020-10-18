Esteban Guerrieri soaked up intense pressure from Yann Ehrlacher to win Race 1 of WTCR Race of Hungary at a dry Hungaroring.
Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR started from the DHL Pole Position and made a good start to hold the lead. But Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Ehlacher in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR remained stuck to the Honda’s bumper throughout a tense, nail-biting 12-lap race.
More to follow.
