Esteban Guerrieri claimed the points lead of the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO with a strong win from the DHL Pole position in Race 1 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich delivered a home win for Honda on the 2.243km East Course circuit, ahead of Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Niels Langeveld and KCMG’s Tiago Monteiro.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Guerrieri wins for Honda appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.