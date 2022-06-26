Gilles Magnus fought off huge pressure from Rob Huff to win at WTCR Race of Spain after a frantic Race 1 at a sweltering MotorLand Aragón.

The pair ran nose to tail from lights to flag as Huff gave it everything in his Zengő Motorsport Cupra Leon Competición, but couldn’t quite find a way to pass the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS as Magnus claimed his second career WTCR win and Audi’s first of the 2022 season.



More to follow.

