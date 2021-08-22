Gilles Magnus scored his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after leading Race 1 of WTCR Race of Hungary all the way from pole position at the Hungaroring.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver led team-mate Frédéric Vervisch for most of the race, until Mikel Azcona forced his way past on the last lap to claim second place. Yann Ehrlacher also passed Vervisch in the scramble to claim a podium and assume his new status as Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.



The race was interrupted by a safety car period after Saturday’s top qualifier Rob Huff broke his front left suspension after clipping a tyre stack at the chicane.



More to follow.

