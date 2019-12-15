Norbert Michelisz took a significant step towards claiming the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO title by keeping his cool in mixed weather conditions and win Race 1 at WTCR Races of Malaysia at Sepang.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse converted his DHL Pole Position into a flawless race victory as the weather created a tense and unpredictable opening race.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Race 1 flash: Michelisz wins to extend points lead appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.