WTCR Race 1 flash: Muller wins for Lynk & Co

Yvan Muller delivered Chinese car brand Lynk & Co a victory on home soil in Race 1 of WTCR Race of China to take his first win of 2019 at Ningbo International Speedpark.

The Frenchman, starting from the DHL Pole Position, held off a race-long challenge from home hero Ma Qinghua who couldn’t quite find a way past the 03 TCR in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR.



More to follow.

