WTCR Race 1 flash: Muller wins from Michelisz

Yvan Muller coverted his DHL Pole Position into a Race 1 victory at WTCR Race of Macau as runner-up Norbert Michelisz took the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO points lead.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Muller made a clean start and was never seriously threatened by Michelisz, both of whom were racing with #ROADTOMALAYSIA title points in mind. Team Mulsanne’s Kevin Ceccon claimed the final podium position in his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR as Andy Priaulx sacrificed third place to benefit Lynk & Co team-mate and title contender Thed Björk.



More to follow.

