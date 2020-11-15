Inspired Goodyear tyre choice reignited the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title battle in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Aragón as Néstor Girolami gifted ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri a priceless victory at a dry but super-slippery MotorLand Aragón.