Santiago Urrutia took a sensational second win of the season at WTCR Race of Italy despite losing the lead to Esteban Guerrieri at the start of Race 1 at Adria International Raceway.

Starting from the reverse-grid pole position, Urrutia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co was beaten off the line by Guerrieri’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. But a determined pass on the Honda at the final corner at the end of lap one allowed Urrutia to grab back the advantage, which he maintained until the chequered flag.



More to follow.

