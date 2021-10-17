Frédéric Vervisch became the first two-time winner in the 2021 FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup after winning Race 1 of WTCR Race of France at Circuit Pau-Arnos.
The Belgian started from the partially reversed grid pole position in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS and led all the way to beat Thed Börk’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co to victory as four customer racing brands filled the top four places..
