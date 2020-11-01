Local hero Mikel Azcona secured his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory of 2020 in the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón.
The Zengő Motorsport driver’s victory, from the DHL Pole Position, also marked a first for the new CUPRA Leon Competición, delivered at the customer racing brand’s home race.
More to follow.
