Local hero Mikel Azcona secured his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory of 2020 in the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón.

The Zengő Motorsport driver’s victory, from the DHL Pole Position, also marked a first for the new CUPRA Leon Competición, delivered at the customer racing brand’s home race.



More to follow.