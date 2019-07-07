WTCR Race 2 flash: Azcona snatches first win for PWR

Mikel Azcona played a brilliant joker-lap strategy to claim his first FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO victory in the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real.

The Spaniard started third in his PWR Racing Cupra TCR, but used the joker – a unique feature at the 4.785-kilometre Circuito Internacional de Vila Real – to pass both Esteban Guerrieri and DHL Pole Position start Ma Qinghua. The win is also PWR’s first in WTCR OSCARO and the first for the Cupra this season.



