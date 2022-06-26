Home hero Mikel Azcona clinched victory in a dramatic partially reversed-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón as Rob Huff scored his third consecutive second place in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
The victory marked a third of the season for Goodyear #Followtheleader Azcona, who has strengthened his position at the top of the standings.
More to follow.
More to follow.
