Yann Ehrlacher scored his third victory of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season in the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader extended his points advantage after rising from third on the gird, as his uncle and Cyan Racing team-mate Yvan Muller shadowed him to score a one-two for the Lynk & Co team.



More to follow.