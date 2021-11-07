Yann Ehrlacher increased his advantage as Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with a strong victory from pole position in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy at Adria International Raceway.
The King of WTCR led all the way for his second win of the year to lead Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Frédéric Vervisch, whose second place moves him up to second in the standings, one point ahead of Esteban Guerrieri. Vervisch is 35 points behind Ehrlacher with WTCR Race of Russia still to come.
More to follow.
More to follow.
