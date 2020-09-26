The Cyan Racing ace slipstreamed his Lynk & Co 03 TCR past Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR on the long Döttinger Höhe straight at the end of the first lap of the 25.378-kilometre track to score his second win of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.



Girolami, second in the points before the race, suffered a further blow to his title hopes when he was penalised 30 seconds for a start procedure violation when the race began behind the safety car. Thed Björk completed a Cyan Racing one-two after passing Girolami on Döttinger Höhe on the second lap, with Attila Tassi inheriting the final podium position from his penalised ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate.



More to follow.