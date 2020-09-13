Yann Ehrlacher won Race 2 of WTCR Race of Belgium after DHL Pole Position starter Nathanaël Berthon was penalised for a jumped start, as the first weekend of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup ended in a tense climax at Zolder.

The victory marked Ehrlacher’s first in Cyan Racing’s Lynk & Co 03 TCR and his third overall in the WTCR, as his uncle Yvan Muller and WTCR newcomer Santiago Urrutia completed a one-two-three for the Chinese customer racing brand after they passed FIA Rookie Award winner and home hero Gilles Magnus in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS for the other podium positions.



More to follow.