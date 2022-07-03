Rob Huff claimed a sensational first victory of the season in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal to clinch the historic 100th race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Vila Real.

The success also marked the first of the year for Zengő Motorsport and its Cupra Leon Competición, as Huff rose from fourth on the grid to send the team into raptures at the demanding street circuit.



More to follow.

