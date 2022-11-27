Gilles Magnus won the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race after Attila Tassi, the early leader of Race 2 at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, was knocked out in a dramatic collision at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Tassi led from pole position in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR. He survived a move from ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri, who braked too late at Turn 1 on lap two and spun out. Then the following lap Comtoyou Racing’s Franco Girolami made a move on the inside of Nicky Catsburg’s BRC Hyundai N Racing Team Elantra N TCR for second place – and wiped out both Tassi and Catsburg in one go.



That left Magnus with a clear lead, the Belgian scoring his third WTCR victory of the season in a race that finished under the safety car following a collision between Nathanaël Berthon and Rob Huff. Berthon’s retirement confirmed ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Néstor Girolami as runner-up in the points to new King of WTCR Mikel Azcona.



More to follow.

