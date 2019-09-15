WTCR Race 2 flash: Michelisz claims victory and points lead

Norbert Michelisz clinched a dramatic victory in the reverse-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of China to jump to the head of the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO points standings after an incident-packed encounter at Ningbo International Speedpark.

A series of incidents on the first lap left long-time points leader Esteban Guerrieri in the barriers, while Michelisz came out on top in a battle with DHL Pole Position starter Andy Priaulx to win. The Hungarian now leads Guerrieri by 16 points in the WTCR OSCARO standings.



