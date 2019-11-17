WTCR Race 2 flash: Muller scores another win

Yvan Muller claimed his second victory of WTCR Race of Macau after leading team-mate Thed Björk to a Lynk & Co one-two in the reverse-grid Race 2.

The victory means Muller, who also won Race 1 on Saturday, has made further gains in the #ROADTOMALAYSIA points chase. Title leader Norbert Michelisz finished in P10, with Esteban Guerrieri in fourth – which leaves the Hungarian 11 points ahead of the Argentine, with Muller just a further six points back.



More to follow.

