Home hero Tiago Monteiro lost what looked like a certain victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal because of a loose bonnet, as team-mate Attila Tassi picked up the lead to score a dramatic first WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup win at Circuito do Estoril.
The victory makes the the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda driver the youngest winner in WTCR history.
More to follow.
More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR Race 1 flash: Ehrlacher heads Lynk & Co 1-2-3
The post WTCR Race 2 flash: Tassi wins after drama for Monteiro appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Magnus extends WTCR Trophy but wants more
WTCR
Tarquini leaves it late to grab reverse-grid WTCR pole