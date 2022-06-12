Santiago Urrutia fought off Rob Huff to win the partially reversed-grid Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup completed an action-packed weekend at the Hungaroring.

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s Urrutia started from pole position, held off Huff’s Zengő Motorsport Cupra Leon Competición at the start, then survived a safety car restart to win. But he had to soak up a great deal of pressure from Huff, who chased the Uruguayan hard all the way to the chequered flag.



More to follow.

