Santiago Urrutia became the eighth winner from eight races in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season as the Uruguayan led all the way in Race 2 of WTCR Race of Hungary.
His Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR effectively started from pole position after top qualifier Rob Huff was forced to start from the pitlane following the suspension damage he incurred in Race 1. Urrutia led from lights to flag from Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR and Frédéric Vervisch’s Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS, a result that ensured a podium featuring three different customer racing brands.
