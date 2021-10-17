Jean-Karl Vernay reignited his FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup title hopes by beating pole position starter Yvan Muller to win Race 2 of WTCR Race of France at Circuit Pau-Arnos.

The Frenchman got the better of his countryman at the start and survived a late safety car intervention to win on home soil in his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Elantra N TCR.



More to follow.

WTCR WTCR Race 1 flash: Vervisch leads Björk for second 2021 victory 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Sunday at WTCR Race of France 7 HOURS AGO