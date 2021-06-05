Jean-Karl Vernay scored a debut victory for Hyundai in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany as he led team-mate Luca Engstler home for a memorable 1-2 in the new Elantra N TCRs on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The pair of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team entries led the 22-car field throughout the three-lap race following a hectic opening two corners.



More to follow.

