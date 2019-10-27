Norbert Michelisz took some consolation for losing his FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO points lead at Suzuka by claiming the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan.

The Hungarian set the fastest lap on his way to victory in the reverse-grid Race 2. His mark of 1m53.888s was the best from the weekend’s three races. The victory briefly returned him to the top of the points standings, only for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri to demote him once again by finishing second in Race 3.



Guerrieri set the fastest lap in Race 1 on his way to victory, with a time of 1m54.007s. Race 3 winner Johan Kristoffersson also set the best lap in the final encounter of the weekend, but his time of 1m53.912s was just shy of Michelisz’s earlier effort.

The post WTCR Race 2 winner Michelisz claims TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.