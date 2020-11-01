Thed Björk clinched his first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victory of 2020 as he led Santiago Urrutia for a Lynk & Co one-two in Race 3 of WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón.
Behind them, Gabriele Tarquini passed DHL Pole Position starter and FIA Rookie Award winner Gilles Magnus to claim third place, after a frenetic final encounter of the weekend.
More to follow.
