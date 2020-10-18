Esteban Guerrieri secured his second victory of WTCR Race of Hungary to close the gap on WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title rival Yann Ehrlacher in a thrilling Race 3 at the Hungaroring.

Starting from the DHL Pole Position, Guerrieri was never headed in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR as team-mates Tiago Monteiro and Néstor Girolami ran shotgun – but behind the Hondas it was all action as drivers jostled for position.



More to follow.