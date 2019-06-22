WTCR Race 3 flash: Home hero Leuchter scores maiden win

Benjamin Leuchter claimed his first win in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO after leading Race 3 all the way from the DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of Germany.

The German fended off a strong start from #ROADTOMALAYSIA points leader Esteban Guerrieri at Turn 1, then controlled the pace brilliantly from the front to score a landmark victory in his SLR Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



