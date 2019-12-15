Johan Kristoffersson pulled off an incredible win from P22 on the grid in Race 3 at WTCR Race of Malaysia as Norbert Michelisz clinched the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO title after a thrilling Sepang super-finale.

SLR Volkswagen driver Kristoffersson prevailed after a jaw-dropping four-way fight for the win, which eventually cost Esteban Guerrieri his shot at the WTCR / OSCARO title. Over the opening laps, the destiny of the title swung between Guerrieri and Michelisz almost by the corner, only for the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda to lose power with a suspected blocked radiator after contact with Kristoffersson forced a trip across the grass.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Race 3 flash: Kristoffersson wins as Michelisz claims title appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.