Johan Kristoffersson took victory in an incident-packed Race 3 of WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan as runner-up Esteban Guerrieri moved back to the top of the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO at Suzuka.

The Swede started from the DHL Pole Position, but lost out to fellow front row starter Tiago Monteiro at the start only to nudge the Portuguese at Turn 2 and take the lead for his second WTCR OSCARO victory.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Race 3 flash: Kristoffersson wins, Guerrieri heads points appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.