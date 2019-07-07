WTCR Race 3 flash: Monteiro scores emotional home win

Tiago Monteiro scorched to a dream home victory at WTCR Race of Portugal after seeing off a challenge from Yvan Muller in Race 3 in Vila Real.

The KCMG driver, who has returned to racing this year after coming back from serious injury, was in tears on his slowing down lap after becoming the 11thwinner of the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO season.



More to follow.

